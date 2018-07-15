ROYAL FAMILY

Prince Louis' official christening photos released by Kensington Palace

Members of the royal family arrive at the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace. (Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

LONDON --
Kensington Palace has released official photographs of the royal family at Prince Louis' christening.

The prince was christened at the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace in front of many members of the royal family on Monday, July 9. The official photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak after the christening.


Louis was dressed in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown - a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.

His parents, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, Kate's parents Michael and Carole, her brother James and sister Pippa were also in attendance.

Louis' great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were unable to attend the christening.

PHOTOS: Will & Kate through the years


At the christening service, the family sang two Hymns: O Jesus, I Have Promised and Lord of All Hopefulness. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby baptized Louis.

Prior to the christening William and Kate announced six friends and family members to be Louis' godparents. Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton were named godparents for Louis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
