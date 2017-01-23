ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' to hit theaters in December

(Disney/Lucasfilm)

A name, the new Star Wars movie has.

The franchise announced the title of Episode VIII on Monday morning and released a teaser image.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI will follow the events of 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens with many of the same characters.

Carrie Fisher, who plays General Leia Organa, finished filming for THE LAST JEDI before she passed away in December. A rep for Lucasfilm told ABC News last month that the impact of her death on future Star Wars films remains unclear.

The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson. It's produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.

The stand-alone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which takes place decades before THE LAST JEDI, was released last month.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI will hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsmoviesmovie newslucasfilm
Load Comments
Related
'Star Wars: Episode VIII' release date pushed back to December 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
6abc Loves the Arts: The Second City
FYI Philly - January 21, 2017 - South Jersey edition of Made in Philly
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out of This World Sweepstakes
Firefly Music Festival reveals 5 acts, full lineup Friday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Photos show fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting Pa., NJ
AccuWeather: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain At Times Today
Winter nor'easter pounds the Jersey shore
Wind and rain from Nor'easter cause minor damage
Former President Bush leaving ICU; Barbara Bush discharged
Man dies after being shot in bar fight in West Philadelphia
Armed man robs bar in Center City
Show More
Center City jewelry store raided after owner's arrest
Donald Trump expected to attend GOP retreat in Philly
Transgender woman speaks about attack near City Hall
18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South
Trump, amid combative start, pledges to rise to moment
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos