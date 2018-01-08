ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sterling K. Brown, Aziz Ansari make history at the Golden Globes

Sterling K. Brown poses in the press room and Aziz Ansari poses in the press room at the at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, California --
Sterling K. Brown and Aziz Ansari not only took home Golden Globes on Sunday night, they made history.

Brown, who portrays Randall Pearson in This Is Us, won Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, the first black actor to win that honor at the Golden Globes. Ansari, who created and stars in Master of None, won the Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy. He was the first Asian American to do so, according to Twitter Moments.



"Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man," Brown told the show's creator during his acceptance speech. "What I appreciate so much about this is that I'm being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me."

During his speech, Ansari said he was genuinely surprised to win and then proceeded to thank everyone he could think of.

"The only reason my acting is good in that show is because of everyone else who holds me up the whole time," he said. "I want to thank Italy for all the amazing food we ate in Season 2."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentoprah winfreygolden globe awardsaward showshollywoodwomenequal rights
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pink to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII
See the full transcript of Oprah's Globes speech
5 things you probably don't know about Elvis Presley
Ardmore's Benj Pasek wins Golden Globe
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Wintry Mix This Afternoon/Evening
School Closings and Delays
Former Revel casino in Atlantic City is sold
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Kelly Drive
1 dead in West Philadelphia fire
Missing Newark student last seen at McDonald's
Man killed while stopped at traffic light in West Philly ID'd
Firefighters rescue dog from icy Brandywine River
Show More
Juniata Park Academy will be closed January 8, 2018
HIV-positive coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
2 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire
Partial house collapse in North Philadelphia
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos