Chris Pratt dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to debut the new trailer, and you can check it out here:
The movie's first trailer, released back in October, gave us a look at Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel). This new trailer adds more intrigue with Nebula (Karen Gillan), a villain from the first film returning to clash with the Guardians. We also get to see the new golden villain Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki). Check out all the characters in the new poster:
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in theaters May 5, 2017.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.