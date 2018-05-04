Two local contestants bring Philly roots to American Idol's top 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3195355" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bucks Co. teen hoping to become the next American Idol - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 9, 2018.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country auditioned to be the next American Idol and now we are down to the Top 7.Two of them are from right here in our area, Catie Turner and Michael J. Woodard.Following her stunning rendition of Sleeping Beauty's "Once Upon A Dream" during last week's Disney week, this journey on American Idol has been nothing short of a dream for Catie Turner from Langhorne, Pennsylvania."I love the ride and I am so happy to be on it and made some of the bestest friends of my life and let's see where it goes," the tells Action News.Catie is just 18-years-old and about to graduate from Neshaminy High School. Her positive energy is infectious and she's growing up right before our eyes.She is one of two local contestants in that Top 7, along with 20-year-old Michael J. Woodard from East Falls, Philadelphia."We started out 169 people and there are 7 left - we are 2 of the 7. That is such a tremendous honor," said Woodard.Michael has also continued to wow the judges week after week.Both contestants say they're sending so much love back home as they inch closer to the finals."Philly, you raised us and you never let us down, so you have a really good chance to have a Philly winner this year," said Catie.And hey - they're both rooting for a Philly finale!"We love y'all so much and keep supporting and keep voting - we are doing thos for y'all, my city!" said Michael. With Catie adding: "And please bring Wawa to L.A.!"Watch Catie, Michael and the other Top 7 contestants perform songs from music legend Prince this Sunday at 8pm on 6abc.------