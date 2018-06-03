Weather postpones Burger Brawl, cancels Radio 104.5 party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The weather is disrupting the weekend plans for many hamburger enthusiasts and music fanatics in Philadelphia.
Due to the high winds, the Philly Burger Brawl at Xfinity Live in South Philadelphia has been postponed a week.
"The decision has been made to postpone the Philadelphia Burger Brawl competition one week to Sunday, June 10. While we understand any disappointment, our first priority is the safety of the guests, staff and competitors. Your current ticket will work for next Sunday," the Burger Brawl Team said in a statement.
Anyone seeking a full refund can email philadelphiaevents@entercom.com.
Country star Chase Rice was scheduled to perform at the event. Burger Brawl officials say for next week's date, they are scheduling great local acts.
Station 'Radio 104.5' had to cancel their Block Party concert at the Festival Pier due to unsafe conditions.
"Due to weather circumstances this weekend beyond our control, we are forced to cancel our show scheduled for today. Yes, we're really really really bummed out too," the station tweeted.
Though the event is usually rain or shine, Radio 104.5 said Saturday night's weather created "venue challenges."
"Generally they are rain or shine. In this case, last night's weather created venue challenges which caused issues which could not be corrected in time for today. (Not the case this time, but electrical storm would potentially cancel also)," the station tweeted.
Thanks to all for understanding today's #1045BlockParty was cancelled due to yesterday's weather causing challenges beyond our control. Also, big apologies to @AWOLNATION @Lovelytheband @Flora_Cash @WallowsMusic @Deadfellow for showing up in #Philly and not being able to play. pic.twitter.com/A0t27LTfdu— Radio 104.5 (@Radio1045) June 3, 2018
Scheduled performances included AWOLNATION and Wallows.
AWOLNATION tweeted they were "bummed."
"Sounds like the weather last night made the site unsafe for the show to go on. We want to give big thanks to everyone who works so hard to put these events on. And we hope to be back again to play for you all soon!" the band tweeted.
Wallows meanwhile scheduled an acoustic performance at Creep Records Sunday afternoon to make up for the cancellation.
On Saturday night, The Roots were forced to abruptly end their annual Picnic festival because of the storm at Festival Pier.
Questlove tweeted his apology, but said it was for the safety of everyone.
"Sorry y'all. I'd like to think myself as a renegade rebel, but lightning says nope," Questlove tweeted.
