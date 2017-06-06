Thank you to everyone who saw our film Beauty and the Beast! I saw so many lovely photos of families at the cinema together! Love, Em x ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/FM1VZEJQDG — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 22, 2017

In honor of the home release of Disney's, be our guest and check out this behind-the-scenes clip about the casting of Emma Watson."Emma Watson was our first -- and really our only -- choice for Belle," director Bill Condon said, "for a lot of reasons: her talent, her beauty, her intelligence."He also said that the actress is similar to Belle because she is strong and independent."Emma Watson is a twenty-first century, very strong female role model," he said.Watson, a United Nations Global Goodwill Ambassador, has something else in common with the character: a love of books. She's been known to hide books as a delightful surprise for bookworms out and about.has earned more than $1 billion worldwide at the box office since its March release.