Actress Reese Witherspoon has plenty of accomplishments: She has won an Oscar, an Emmy, and is known for her philanthropy.Now she can add one more to her list: a Jeopardy category dedicated to just her.On Monday's episode, the game show used Witherspoon's three-decade career as the basis for an entire "Reese Witherspoon Movies" column.The first clue: "Singer June Carter."Contestant Daniel rang in first, but was unable to come up with a response.Emily was able to give the correct question: "What is 'Walk the Line?'"That clip made its way to Witherspoon, who posted it on her social media pages.She added the caption: "You gotta be quicker than that, Daniel! Way to go, Emily! Jeopardy this made my day!"Jeopardy tweeted Witherspoon back, "Making @RWitherspoon's day makes our day! It's an endless cycle of day-making."Emily gave all the correct questions in that category, but Daniel went on to win the game.------