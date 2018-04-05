JEOPARDY

Reese Witherspoon reacts to having her own Jeopardy! category

Reese Witherspoon reacts to her own Jeopardy category. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

Actress Reese Witherspoon has plenty of accomplishments: She has won an Oscar, an Emmy, and is known for her philanthropy.

Now she can add one more to her list: a Jeopardy category dedicated to just her.

On Monday's episode, the game show used Witherspoon's three-decade career as the basis for an entire "Reese Witherspoon Movies" column.

The first clue: "Singer June Carter."

Contestant Daniel rang in first, but was unable to come up with a response.

Emily was able to give the correct question: "What is 'Walk the Line?'"

That clip made its way to Witherspoon, who posted it on her social media pages.

She added the caption: "You gotta be quicker than that, Daniel! Way to go, Emily! Jeopardy this made my day!"



Jeopardy tweeted Witherspoon back, "Making @RWitherspoon's day makes our day! It's an endless cycle of day-making."


Emily gave all the correct questions in that category, but Daniel went on to win the game.

