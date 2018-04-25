ENTERTAINMENT

Woman hilariously applies makeup with tiny fake hands

Woman hilariously applies makeup with tiny fake hands: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

We can't explain viral trends, but we can show you what people are doing that sends the internet into a tizzy.

The latest viral sensation involves a woman who does a makeup tutorial with - tiny hands. Fake, teeny hands.

Jaime French is a makeup artist from St. Louis, Missouri.



She says she saw someone on Instagram doing something funny with small, fake prop hands and was inspired. She then found out it's one of those challenges going around - so she had to do it!

As you can imagine, it's not that easy to work with.

Jaime says the video was so hilarious to film and edit and she hopes people get a laugh.

So far, the video has over 12 million views and counting.

To watch the whole video: CLICK HERE.

ONLINE:

https://www.instagram.com/jaime.french/
Jaime French YouTube Channel
https://www.facebook.com/JaimeFrenchMakeup/

