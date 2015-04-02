Family sues Wawa over hot water, saying 3-year-old had burns

A New Jersey family is suing convenience store Wawa over burns they allege their 3-year-old daughter sustained when a cashier knocked over a cup of hot water at the checkout.The federal suit, filed Monday, claims the store dispenses water at a "highly dangerous temperature."David Mazie, an attorney for the family, released a video of the April 25 spill in Neptune. It shows the clerk bagging the family's purchases, and accidentally knocking over a water bottle, which then hits and topples the cup of hot water.The child can be seen jumping and writhing in seeming pain.Mazie says the girl was taken to a hospital with second and third-degree burns.Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce says she can't comment on litigation but adds the company is "devastated" by what happened.The lawsuit seeks more than $150,000 in damages.------