Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
FAMILY & PARENTING
Action News spends Christmas with Donahue family
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1673113" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
In households around the nation, youngsters eagerly opened gifts, left by Santa Claus. (WPVI)
WPVI
Sunday, December 25, 2016 11:26PM
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In households around the nation, youngsters eagerly opened gifts left by Santa Claus.
Action News spent Christmas morning with the Donahue family in Northeast Philadelphia.
Christie Illeto has the story.
Related Topics:
family
philly news
christmas
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
FAMILY & PARENTING
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Single father, 7 kids celebrate Christmas amid cancer battles
3-year-old boy's adoption photo goes viral
In humorous video, dad shares downsides of kid's visit
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Firefighters battle Glen Mills house fire
Passerby calls 911 to report Willow Grove fire
60 firefighters battle Upper Darby fire at home under construction
1 dead, 1 injured in South Philadelphia crash
Pa. cancer patient wins free pizza, donates it
Show More
Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin gets engaged
George Washington re-enactors cross Delaware River
Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says
Victim ID'd in fatal Christiana hit and run
81-year-old South Philadelphia store owner shot and killed
More News
Top Video
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
Surprise! Toddler's magic wand lights Christmas tree
9-year-old Union fan's heartwarming reaction to Christmas present
AccuWeather: Freezing Drizzle Advisory
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia