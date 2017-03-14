Adorable dads dance with their daughters at local class

Dads and their daughters often have a special relationship. And some fathers will go to any length to make their little girl happy.To that end, we present "Bring your Daddy to Dance Week."Let's just say, these enthusiastic men really gave it their all -- their very all -- at Encore Dance Academy in Bear, Delaware.And while some worked to perfect their pirouettes, others excelled.This was Encore Dance Academy's first ever "Bring your Daddy to Dance Week," and we think there will be an encore!