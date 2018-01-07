FAMILY & PARENTING

Adorable little girl has had one too many cookies

Adorable little girl has had one too many cookies (WPVI)

An adorable little girl in Zillah, Washington was not too happy when she was told that she couldn't have any more cookies.

Video shows the toddler with a chocolate covered face asking her dad for more cookies. When her dad tried his best to explain why she couldn't have any more, she remained unconvinced.

