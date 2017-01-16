FAMILY & PARENTING

Dad takes 3-year-old daughter on dates to teach her how women should be treated
A dad is taking his 3-year-old daughter on one date a month to show her at this very early age how she deserves to be treated. (WPVI)

This is a very special story from our neighbors up north in Canada.

A dad is taking his 3-year-old daughter on one date a month to show her at this very early age how she deserves to be treated.

Noah Slomski's wife Caitlin posted their little tradition on Facebook and it's going wildly viral.

She says he helps Arianna pick out a dress, get a little purse ready for her, held the door open for her and made her feel like a princess.

Mom told ABC News, "She will always know how she deserves to be treated because her dad sets such a high example."

Dad says they also just love splitting a yummy dessert and having a good conversation.
