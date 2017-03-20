EMS workers deliver baby in Haverford Township home

On March 9th, Summer Paolone was at her Haverford Township home, 38 weeks pregnant, when her water broke.When she called her husband Fran, he called 911, and two Haverford-Narberth Ambulance units showed up.And that's where baby Halstead was born - in her Ardmore home.On Monday, Summer shared her thanks with the EMS workers who helped deliver the Paolone's newest addition."Thank you. We can't thank you guys enough. You are part of our family now. We will remember you guys forever," Summer said.The parents along with baby Halstead and big brother Severide brought lunch to the station to thank the team who oversaw the healthy, but unexpected delivery that happened about a half hour after Fran placed the call."It was an exciting time. I'd like to thank Haverford PD for going inside Severide's room, sitting and reading a book with him," Fran said.Haverford Township EMS Director Jim McCans delivered Halstead and cut the cord.It was the first baby he personally delivered in 36 years.------