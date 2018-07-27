FORD GO FURTHER

Taking a spin on Six Flags' Cyborg and other new rides

Six Flags has a brand new ride that will turn your world upside down! (WPVI)

Six Flags
Six Flags has a brand new ride that will turn your world upside down. Melissa Magee takes you for a spin.
Six Flags Great Adventure | Facebook
1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ 08527
