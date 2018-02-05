FEELING THE LOVE
Jeannette Reyes takes us inside The Love, a collaboration between Stephen Starr and Aimee Olexy that just opened in Rittenhouse Square.
130 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 433-1555
MURDER MYSTERY V-DAY DINNER
An old city restaurant is serving up a three "corpse" Murder Mystery dinner for Valentine's Day, and it would be a crime to miss it as Alicia Vitarelli tells us.
433 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-2267
CAMERON PETERS/HOME & GARDEN SHOW
Flowers are a key ingredient to a successful Valentine's Day. Melissa found some really special ideas at a new floral shop in Phoenixville, whose owner's work will be on display at the Philly Home + Garden Show.
PHILLY HOME + GARDEN SHOW
The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks (Feb. 16-18)
100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456
Free Tickets Sweepstakes:
Enter here: Promotions
247 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460
(484) 920-3414
MARCIE BLAINE CHOCOLATES
Looking for a Made-in-Philly way to Say 'Be Mine' this Valentine's Day? Karen Rogers tastes some artisanal chocolates handmade in Midtown.
108 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
THE CAKE LIFE
If cookies are your treat of choice, the Cake Life in Fishtown is offering something guaranteed to get the heart racing this Valentine's Day.
1306 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-278-2580
Erotic Cookie Class: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5-7 p.m. ($60 /person)
THE NEW RULES OF DATING
February 14 is billed as the most romantic day of the year, but it can be a tough holiday if you're single and wish you weren't. Fortunately our friends at Philadelphia Magazine have some tips for getting in the game. There are, as Alicia found out, apparently, some new rules.
SPICING THINGS UP AT THE SPICE RACK
Looking to spice things up this Valentine'? Melissa Magee takes us to a new specialty shop with all of the ingredients.
THE SPICE RACK | Recipes
8431 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-274-0100
THE PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW
If Valentine's Day is a holiday to get you through the roughest month of winter, the Flower Show is a sure sign that spring is right around the corner. Jeannette Reyes has a preview of this year's show.
The Philadelphia Flower Show: Wonders of Water (March 3-11)
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gala Preview Party: Party tickets
Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.
FYI LOVES THE ARTS
If you're looking for theater options for a night out, here's a few. One for date night; the other for the whole family.
Feb. 10: Mr. Penguin's Poppers
Merriam Theater
250 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Feb. 9-18: Opera Philadelphia: Written on Skin
Academy of Music
Broad & Locust Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Buy tickets: The Arts in Philly
SHELTER ME
In this week's Shelter Me, Matt O'Donnell has the story of a South Jersey woman who has turned her house into a hospice for special needs animals.
OTHER VALENTINE"S DAY HAPPENINGS
Hotel Romance Packages: Visit Philly
Jezabel's Studio: Tea & Scones for Two
208 S. 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Feb. 7-9, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Cabernet Hot Chocolate & Chocolate Lovers Buffet
Aqimero at The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia
10 Avenue of the Arts, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Weds., Feb. 14, 8-11 p.m.
*Reservations are strongly encouraged
Hot Chocolate: Feb. 1-28, 5-10 p.m. daily, until 11 p.m., Saturdays
Weckerly's Valentine's 'Box of Chocolates'
*An assorted box of mini ice cream sandwiches covered in chocolate.
9 W. Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-423-2000
Sweat Fitness: V-Day Yoga Classes (FREE)
In between vinyasa flows, guests will enjoy complimentary champagne and strawberries. Yogis are welcome to accompany their significant other or single friends to V-Day yoga classes at the following locations and times:
Queen Village, 6 p.m.
700 Passyunk Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-627-5600
Old City, 6 p.m.
45 N. 3rd St. Philadelphia, PA 19122
215-923-8763
Manayunk, 6:30 p.m.
4151 Main St. Philadelphia, PA 19127
215-487-7100
----------
