Griffin quintuplets are graduating high school

Congratulations to Evan, Austin, Miranda, Dillon, and Lindsay.The Griffin quintuplets are graduating Souderton Area High School in one week.Action News was there in August 1998 when the Harleysville family arrived home three months after they were born.Since then, the five do everything together including working in dining services at Meadowbrook Senior Living."They make suggestions about what is better on the menu. They come over with a smile, that's the nicest part," resident Steve Niechcielski said."They are really lovely young people and we are delighted to have them here. We're so glad they are each going to get a scholarship," resident Dolores Meschter said.On Thursday, the residents will present the kids with a scholarship, a little over $1,000 each."It does help us out financially, so it's just good to see them have a loving and caring heart," Evan Griffin said.Up next for the Griffin siblings, Montgomery County Community College for two years.The five have a variety in majors."Geology or environmental sciences or something in that field," Dillon Griffin said."I took a lot of film in high school, even digital media classes where you make posters," Austin Griffin said.After that, they will all apply to another school."We're still going to be together because of MontCo, but, I guess, after that, it'll be different because we'll go our separate ways," Miranda Griffin said."We've been living with each other for so long; it's just like we need to separate and find our own self and own path," Linsday Griffin said.Until then the siblings will still live at home and work together.----------