A photographer who specializes in creating elaborate Disney Princess-themed photo shoots involving newborns is going viral after she shared an adorable photo.The photo, which was posted by Karen Hourscht from Belly Beautiful Portraits on July 11, showcases a group of one-year-olds she'd originally photographed as newborns.The caption to the photo reads, "One year later! Happy Birthday sweet princesses!"The split photo showed the six children as newborns, and as one-year-olds dressed as various different princesses including Snow White, Belle and Ariel.------