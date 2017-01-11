A simple gesture from a San Diego police officer meant the world to a military mom and her two children.Four-year-old Rileigh and her little brother Austin stood on the rocks and waved and tried their best to shout goodbyes to their dad.He was about to leave on his first deployment on the U.S.S. Carl Vinson.That's when Officer James Weaver pulled up next to the family in his police cruiser and asked if they needed a hand.Then came his great idea to let the kids use his loudspeaker to bid farewell to dad.