FAMILY & PARENTING

Siblings reunite for the first time since surviving the car crash that killed their parents

EMBED </>More Videos

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

After surviving the crash that killed their parents and newborn sister, siblings Zachary and Angie were finally able to see each other for the first time.

On April 7, 2018, the Clemens family, parents Jim and Karisa and their five children, were involved in a fatal car crash while returning home from a family outing in Texas. Jim, Karisa and their newborn baby Julianna were killed. They were survived by Angela, 8, Zachary, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Nicholas, 2.

Zachary suffered a broken back, leaving him depressed and in bed most of the day, according to a fundraising page created by Karisa's aunt Teresa Burrell. Angela suffered major brain injuries and broken legs and Wyatt is learning to walk again after suffering a stroke that paralyzed his left side. Nicholas has been released from the hospital.

On April 24, Burrell shared the photo of Zachary and Angie meeting for the first time since the crash with the message: "Yesterday, we asked for you all to send a special prayer for Zachary. We have seen so many miracles with him. Yesterday, he was able to leave his bed and get into the wheelchair for the first time. He and Angie were able to see each other for the first time."

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. According to the fundraising page, the kids will all live together with their grandparents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycar accidentchildren injuriescar crash
FAMILY & PARENTING
Watch FYI Philly: Tall Ships Festival coming to Philly
Watch FYI Philly: CHOP's Daisy Days
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - April 27-29
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
2 charged in death of Phoenixville High School student
Man seen walking with AR-15 in Abington, police alerted
Police: Woman seen stalking home before murder-suicide
Shots fired at police in Chester, Pa.
Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Rd. closed
NTSB: Straps corroded on Lehigh Tunnel conduit that fell, killing 1
Some sleep over PPA to make ticket amnesty deadline
Israeli prime minister: Iran lied about nuclear program
Show More
Pa. man saves boy from drowning in Myrtle Beach resort
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Troubleshooters: Bogus online reviews
AccuWeather: Sunny, Very Warm Today
Teen shot multiple times in Bucks County
More News