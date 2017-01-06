FAMILY & PARENTING

Teen wears suit to niece's birth because 'first impressions matter'

Grant Kessler wore a suit to meet his niece, baby Carter. (Iris Kessler/Twitter)

One uncle-to-be dressed to impress when he met his newborn niece, complete with suit, tie and tie clip.

Grant Kessler wore a suit to the hospital when his baby niece was born.


When his sister went into labor, 18-year-old Grant Kessler of Ohio put on the elegant attire and headed to the hospital. He said he did it because "first impressions matter," another sister, Iris, wrote on Twitter.

Grant's not the only one who was excited for the new addition to the family. After the baby was born, Iris wrote "MEET MY NEW BEST FRIEND HER NAME IS CARTER!"

The family shared the photos with the Love What Matter Facebook page, where the story's been liked more than 200,000 times. Uncle Grant may have won over the internet, but judging by a photo of him with Carter, it looks like Grant himself has been won over, too.

Grant Kessler meets his baby niece.

Related Topics:
familyfeel goodsiblingsbabybirthgood newsbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & world
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parents marry at hospital to honor premature son
Couple announces pregnancy with time-lapse
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
Delaware Valley welcomes New Year's babies
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather: More Snow Possible Saturday
6abc School Closings and Delays
WEATHER MAPS: More snow possible Saturday
Main roads appear to be clear, but use caution in Philadelphia
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Light snow falls in Pennsauken
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Center City
Residents outraged after water main break in NE Philly
Show More
At least 1 injured in Drexel Hill shooting
DA: Jury from elsewhere OK for Cosby trial, not venue switch
Sears closing 150 stores, 3 local Kmarts included
Hate crime, battery charges filed in Facebook beating
More News
Photos
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
More Photos