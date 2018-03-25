U.S. & WORLD

Toddler poses with marine brother's girlfriend for prom photo shoot

EMBED </>More Videos

Toddler poses with marine brother's girlfriend for prom photo shoot

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) --
A marine in Louisiana was unable to attend prom with his girlfriend due to Marine training.

Luckily, an adorable substitute was ready to step in!

When Gage Moak found out he would be unable to attend girlfriend Skylar Fontaine's senior prom, his two-year-old brother Clay Moak Jr. decided to fill the shoes of his older brother.

Photos shared to Facebook on March 17 show Skylar posing with the two-year-old before she headed off to the big dance.

Clay was seen wearing a tuxedo and even a miniature marine uniform as he posed like a pro with Skylar, who donned a beautiful blue dress.

"I thought this would be a sweet gesture to send to my boyfriend. He is a family man and very sentimental. He always puts his family first, and that's his motivation to be a United States Marine," said Skylar.

The prom photo shoot soon went viral after she shared some of the adorable images to Twitter.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyu.s. & world6abc Snackstoddlermarinesprom
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Smoke breathing elephant leaves scientists confused
On Palm Sunday, pope urges youth to raise their voices
Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
Hundreds of thousands march for gun control across US
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Utah governor passes law allowing 'free-range parenting'
2 Ohio police officers save baby choking in car
Miccosukee tribe seizes non-native dad's newborn in hospital
Weekend Action: Things to do locally - March 23-25
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Experienced Villanova vs Elite 8 newcomer Texas Tech
1 injured, residents displaced in Camden fire
Man found with teenage girl in Mexico held on $500K bail
AccuWeather: Snow/ Rain Shower
Pederson tells NFL Network: No interesting offers for Foles
Man shot in Center City
3 found dead days after North Philly fire ID'd
Teen in critical condition after Frankford shooting
Show More
On Palm Sunday, pope urges youth to raise their voices
Fire damages restaurant in New Castle County
March for Our Lives in Philly draws thousands
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Wawa hiring 5,000 new employees this spring
More News
Top Video
1 injured, residents displaced in Camden fire
Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
Smoke alarms alert elderly couple to NJ fire
Teen in critical condition after Frankford shooting
More Video