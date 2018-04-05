6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, April 6-8

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cherry Blossom Festival and Jerry Seinfeld usher in April in the region. Plus, sports action galore! (WPVI)

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
Despite the cooler temperatures, it's all about spring this weekend. The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off Saturday. The nine-day festival celebrates spring as well as Japanese culture. It features multiple events across Philadelphia and the suburbs, including demonstrations of martial arts, Japanese flower arranging, and live musical and dance performances. Events and times

GIDDY UP, RACE FANS
The Hot Chocolate 5k and 15k will have runners racing towards sweet goodies. It's happening Saturday morning at Eakins Oval. The Post Race Party features music, a family-friendly kid-zone and finisher's mugs filled with hot chocolate, chocolate fondue, and tasty dippable treats. Hot chocolate 5/15k

PHILLY SPRING CLEANUP (POSTPONED TO APRIL 14th)
Philadelphia neighbors will be doing a little spring cleaning. Several projects are set up across the city to clean lots, remove debris and plant gardens. The Philly Spring Cleanup runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neighborhoods and updates

PHILLIES OPENING WEEK
Baseball is back at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies continue their home-opening series against the Miami Marlins with a game on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Buy Phillies tickets

SIXERS CHASE THREE-SEED, 50 WINS
The red-hot Sixers hope to keep earning wins with two home games this weekend. They host the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at 7 p.m. and the Dallas Mavericks Sunday at 1 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets

FLYERS SEASON FINALE
The Flyers take on the Division rival New York Rangers on Saturday in a game that could have an impact on Philly's playoff future. The game begins at 3 p.m. Buy Flyers tickets

BRING YOUR DOG TO THE UNION GAME
Union fans can watch the game with their dog at the Talen Energy Stadium. Dogs are welcome to Saturday night's San Jose Earthquakes match with the purchase of a Paws on the Pitch ticket. Buy Union tickets

SEINFELD STAND-UP AT THE ACADEMY OF MUSIC
America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine at the Academy of Music Saturday night. Two performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Buy Seinfeld tickets

TOAD NIGHTS
Families are invited to witness a unique natural phenomenon - the spring migration of toads in Philadelphia's Roxborough section. The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education will hold its free Toad Nights at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday Guests can enjoy a hike, see the toads up close, and hear from an amphibian conservation specialist with the Philadelphia Zoo. Toad nights
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend Actionspringfamily
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: Things to do locally for Easter and Passover Weekend
Weekend Action: Things to do locally - March 23-25
Weekend Action: What to do locally on St. Patrick's Day weekend
Weekend Action: What to do locally - March 9-11
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
Woman praises TSA for helping son with autism on first flight
Returning soldier surprises young daughters for Easter
Georgia mother warns parents about car seat strap covers
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia
Villanova honored with championship parade in Philly
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 6abc on the Villanova team bus
PHOTOS: 2018 Villanova National Championship Parade
Serial package thief caught on camera in North Philly
Video: Racial slurs scratched on Port Richmond car
DA: Man attacked father with butter knife, charged with murder
Rusty water heater to blame for Iowa family's death in Mexico, police say
Show More
AccuWeather: Villanova Parade, Phillies Opener Forecast
How Mueller could wrap the Russia probe: legal experts
'Nova, Phils, Flyers: Sports-filled day in Philly
Phillies home opener today in South Philly
Police: Man stalked teens at King of Prussia Mall
More News