Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
Despite the cooler temperatures, it's all about spring this weekend. The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off Saturday. The nine-day festival celebrates spring as well as Japanese culture. It features multiple events across Philadelphia and the suburbs, including demonstrations of martial arts, Japanese flower arranging, and live musical and dance performances. Events and times
GIDDY UP, RACE FANS
The Hot Chocolate 5k and 15k will have runners racing towards sweet goodies. It's happening Saturday morning at Eakins Oval. The Post Race Party features music, a family-friendly kid-zone and finisher's mugs filled with hot chocolate, chocolate fondue, and tasty dippable treats. Hot chocolate 5/15k
PHILLY SPRING CLEANUP (POSTPONED TO APRIL 14th)
Philadelphia neighbors will be doing a little spring cleaning. Several projects are set up across the city to clean lots, remove debris and plant gardens. The Philly Spring Cleanup runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neighborhoods and updates
PHILLIES OPENING WEEK
Baseball is back at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies continue their home-opening series against the Miami Marlins with a game on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Buy Phillies tickets
SIXERS CHASE THREE-SEED, 50 WINS
The red-hot Sixers hope to keep earning wins with two home games this weekend. They host the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at 7 p.m. and the Dallas Mavericks Sunday at 1 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets
FLYERS SEASON FINALE
The Flyers take on the Division rival New York Rangers on Saturday in a game that could have an impact on Philly's playoff future. The game begins at 3 p.m. Buy Flyers tickets
BRING YOUR DOG TO THE UNION GAME
Union fans can watch the game with their dog at the Talen Energy Stadium. Dogs are welcome to Saturday night's San Jose Earthquakes match with the purchase of a Paws on the Pitch ticket. Buy Union tickets
SEINFELD STAND-UP AT THE ACADEMY OF MUSIC
America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine at the Academy of Music Saturday night. Two performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Buy Seinfeld tickets
TOAD NIGHTS
Families are invited to witness a unique natural phenomenon - the spring migration of toads in Philadelphia's Roxborough section. The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education will hold its free Toad Nights at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday Guests can enjoy a hike, see the toads up close, and hear from an amphibian conservation specialist with the Philadelphia Zoo. Toad nights
