Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.Despite the cooler temperatures, it's all about spring this weekend. The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off Saturday. The nine-day festival celebrates spring as well as Japanese culture. It features multiple events across Philadelphia and the suburbs, including demonstrations of martial arts, Japanese flower arranging, and live musical and dance performances. Events and times The Hot Chocolate 5k and 15k will have runners racing towards sweet goodies. It's happening Saturday morning at Eakins Oval. The Post Race Party features music, a family-friendly kid-zone and finisher's mugs filled with hot chocolate, chocolate fondue, and tasty dippable treats. Hot chocolate 5/15k Philadelphia neighbors will be doing a little spring cleaning. Several projects are set up across the city to clean lots, remove debris and plant gardens. The Philly Spring Cleanup runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neighborhoods and updates Baseball is back at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies continue their home-opening series against the Miami Marlins with a game on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Buy Phillies tickets The red-hot Sixers hope to keep earning wins with two home games this weekend. They host the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at 7 p.m. and the Dallas Mavericks Sunday at 1 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets The Flyers take on the Division rival New York Rangers on Saturday in a game that could have an impact on Philly's playoff future. The game begins at 3 p.m. Buy Flyers tickets Union fans can watch the game with their dog at the Talen Energy Stadium. Dogs are welcome to Saturday night's San Jose Earthquakes match with the purchase of a Paws on the Pitch ticket. Buy Union tickets America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine at the Academy of Music Saturday night. Two performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Buy Seinfeld tickets Families are invited to witness a unique natural phenomenon - the spring migration of toads in Philadelphia's Roxborough section. The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education will hold its free Toad Nights at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday Guests can enjoy a hike, see the toads up close, and hear from an amphibian conservation specialist with the Philadelphia Zoo. Toad nights ----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.