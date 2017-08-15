FAMILY & PARENTING

What time should your child go to bed every night?

What time should your child go to bed every night? Alicia Vitarelli has the report during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

By
Bedtime can surely cause stress for any household with children.

Everyone seems to have an opinion on this and now a new blog is generating a whole new round of them.

The bedtime chart was shared on the Creative Child Magazine Facebook page from a blog called Mommy Moment.



It breaks down what time your kids should go to bed based on their age.

For example, if your kid is 10-years-old, they should be in bed by 9 p.m.. For 2-year-olds they should be in bed by 7 p.m..

People are sharing this now viral post like crazy. Some parents are feeling shamed while others feel inspired with back-to-school quickly approaching.

What do you think?

