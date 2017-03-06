FYI PHILLY

FYI tries on the newest Resort Wear

Spring break is right around the corner, so it is time to spruce up your wardrobe with some travel essentials. (WPVI)

Spring break is right around the corner, so it's time to spruce up your wardrobe with some travel essentials. Erin O'Hearn headed to Shop Sixty Five's newest location in Rittenhouse Square to get some packing tips and the scoop on all the latest trends in resort wear.

Shop Sixty Five
128 S 17th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 239-5488
http://www.shopsixtyfive.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ShopSixtyFive/
https://www.instagram.com/shopsixtyfive/
https://www.pinterest.com/shopsixtyfive/
