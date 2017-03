Many are saying cheers to the latest in nail trends.Online retailer Groupon has started selling the fizzy, sparkly, celebratory Prosecco Polish.The nail polish is not only inspired by the Italian sparkling wine, it even has some of it in every bottle.The polish is also edible and Prosecco flavored - calorie-free of course.The shade is called Gold Glitter, just like the drink it's inspired by.------