High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing

High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

Crocs are apparently having a major fashion moment.

The rubber waterproof clogs have been getting a few reinventions, and this time they are headed to new heights.

For those of us who prefer a little lift, we present the high heeled croc.

Called the Cyprus V heel, they consider the shoe a casual and comfy heel-wedge hybrid.

Still waterproof, still rubber -- still Crocs.

They are priced at $53, though some pairs are already surging on Amazon.

The invention comes on the heels of the socks with Crocs, which really took off.

