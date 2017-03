New Nordstrom mom jeans offer 'knee windows'

EMBED >More News Videos There are many suggestions out there for how often you should clean your blue jeans. But who is right?

There's a new trend we need to tell you about and apparently it's the bee's knees.Nordstrom is selling a new pair of jeans with clear windows that show off your knees.They are known simply as "Clear Knee Mom Jeans," and they'll run you $95.These jeans feature clear, plastic kneecaps sewn into the denim.Nordstrom says they have a "futuristic" feel.It is not clear how many people have actually bought these jeans.