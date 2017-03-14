BUZZWORTHY

New Nordstrom mom jeans offer 'knee windows'

There's a new trend we need to tell you about and apparently it's the bee's knees.

Nordstrom is selling a new pair of jeans with clear windows that show off your knees.

They are known simply as "Clear Knee Mom Jeans," and they'll run you $95.

These jeans feature clear, plastic kneecaps sewn into the denim.

Nordstrom says they have a "futuristic" feel.

It is not clear how many people have actually bought these jeans.

