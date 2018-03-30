FYI PHILLY

Inspyr gear delivers fashionable socks with a positive message

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet a local man with a line of wearable inspiration. (WPVI)

Inspyr Gear
If you need a little motivation to get your fitness game going, Jeannette Reyes meets a local entrepreneur helping you start your day off on the right foot, and he has a pretty inspiring story too.
Inspyr | Facebook
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionFYI Phillyshoppingclothing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH FYI Philly's Spring into Shape 2018 special
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: Inside the Parx Casino expansion
Watch FYI Philly: Center City welcomes 3000 BC spa
FYI Philly: Broadway Philly's 2018-19 season and the new PARX Casino
Watch FYI Philly: New Pandora store promises to up your shine
More FYI Philly
STYLE & FASHION
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
Local dermatologist creates sun-protected clothing line
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
Oscars after-parties: What Hollywood wore to celebrate
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Cosby's quaalude use at issue ahead of trial
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
Officials: 'Bobcat' spotted in NJ just a house cat
Widow of Orlando nightclub shooter found not guilty
Megachurch pastor indicted on $3.5 million fraud
Man accused of neglect in death of 96-year-old mother
Car hit by RiverLine train in Burlington, NJ
Show More
Judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning
Car goes off road, hits tree in Hammonton, NJ
Traffic stop leads to Del. drug bust; 3 arrested
Man shot at point-blank range in Frankford
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tenn.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Cosby's quaalude use at issue ahead of trial
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
More Video