  • LIVE VIDEO Update on police-involved shooting at Lehigh County Walmart

NJ father accused of leaving son to die after alleged Bucks Co. theft found guilty of murder

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey man who authorities say left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that happened as he fled from allegedly shoplifting from a Bucks County Walmart has been found guilty of murder.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, was convicted Wednesday of third-degree murder and other charges.
Police say Kuhn fled the Levittown Town Center store in Tullytown in October after taking $228 worth of television speakers.

Kuhn ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, the impact throwing his son onto the road. Police say Kuhn stepped over the injured toddler before running away.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say he wasn't in a safety seat.

Kuhn remains jailed on $5 million bail.

