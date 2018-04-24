Father, son escape Point Breeze house explosion

EMBED </>More Videos

Man, son escape rowhome explosion. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

POINT BREEZE (WPVI) --
A man and his son ran for their lives as their home in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section exploded.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday on the 1200 block of South 20th Street.

The entire facade of the rowhome was blown out, bricks were strewn about the street, covering the cars parked outside.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene of a building collapse in Point Breeze.



Peter Ash and his 12-year-old son Jordan were inside the home when the explosion occurred. They escaped with minor injuries.

"We just heard a big boom and I felt heat all over my hand and face," said Peter Ash. "I had no idea that the whole front of the house had come off. It was an explosion, like a military explosion."

"I was playing on the PS3 and all of a sudden I heard a loud noise and the whole wall just fell down. I thought it was a tornado," Jordan said.

Help came right away as the home is right next to the 17th Police Station and Engine 24 of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Both were evacuated as precautionary measures in case the home collapses.

Neighbor Vivian Black had just been outside the home only minutes prior.

"All of the sudden, I was standing out there talking to another neighbor and a 'Boom! Boom!'" she said. "I had never seen anything like it. The whole front of the house came up. I just left there ten minutes before it happened."

EMBED More News Videos

Explosion blows the facade off house in Point Breeze: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 23, 2018



The 17th District Station is closed until it can be inspected.

Police said 911 service is still operational; officers will be working out of the 1st district building.

Fire officials and PGW are investigating.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsexplosioncollapse
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raging fire burns through Willingboro apt. building
Police: Person of interest in van shooting has turned himself in
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
Investigation continues into death of father of former Trump advisor
DA: Driver going 80+ mph when car hit house, killed woman
76ers aim to take next step in process vs. Heat
Van kills 9, injures 16 on Toronto street; driver in custody
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect in custody, police say
Show More
George HW Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Man Accused of Accidentally Killing Friend Appears in Court
Child's body found in suitcase in NJ identified as missing girl
Police: Bucks Co. woman, Philly man killed in house party shooting
Witness recalls fatal DUI crash that killed boy on bike
More News