Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection discovers more than 700 lbs. of cocaine concealed in shipping containers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from the Area Port of Philadelphia recently seized the largest local cocaine load in 10 years when they discovered more than 700 pounds concealed inside cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico.

Officials said the drugs had a street value of approximately $22 million. This is CBP's 6th largest cocaine seizure, and 10th largest seizure of any illicit drug in the Port of Philadelphia.

According to investigators, while examining shipping containers at a seaport in Pennsauken, N.J., on November 2, CBP officers detected an anomaly in one container. They transported the container to CBP's Centralized Examination Station in Philadelphia.

Officers said there they emptied the contents of the container and discovered false walls in numerous pieces of furniture bedroom and kitchen cabinets. They said the false compartments concealed 256 bricks of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine.

"Customs and Border Protection knows that transnational drug trafficking organizations will take advantage of natural disasters, and in this case an island struggling to recovering from a crippling hurricane, to smuggle dangerous drugs to our nation's mainland," said Joseph Martella, CBP
Acting Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.

CBP routinely conducts random inspections operations on international passengers and cargo and searches for narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsdrug bust
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect
School Closings and Delays
3 teens recovering following stabbing in Lawndale
Firefighter's family lives in firehouse after blaze consumes home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Officer injured during traffic stop
Police search for 2 suspects following the discovery of more than $150K in drugs
Funeral, viewings set for fallen Philadelphia firefighter
Montco nursing home evacuated following burst pipe, flood
Show More
Dust settles after dozens fired from Philly DA's office
Philadelphia facing backlog of water main breaks
Frat banned from Pennsylvania over pledge's hazing death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos