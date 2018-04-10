Fertility doctor accused of using own DNA to father at least 11 children

Fertility doctor lawsuit: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30pm on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

Last week, we told you about a Washington state woman who is suing her mother's fertility doctor after discovering the doctor is her biological father.

This lawsuit comes after he allegedly used his own DNA instead of DNA from the woman's father and an anonymous donor.

This week, we learned of another doctor accused of doing the same thing, but on a larger scale.

Dr. Norman Barwin is a retired Canadian physician who is now the subject of a class-action lawsuit. He is accused of using his own sperm to father at least 11 children without consent or knowledge from his patients.

One of those children is Rebecca Dixon, who became suspicious back in 2016 after a DNA test revealed her bloodline did not match her parents. However, it did match another woman's whose parents were also patients of Dr. Barwin's.

Dixon was one of the first to file suit, saying it was the right thing to do.

51 others are also suing Dr. Barwin, saying their DNA doesn't match either their father's or an intended anonymous donor.

The biological fathers remain unknown.

Dr. Barwin's lawyers have declined to comment.
