Fetus discovered by crew on plane at NYC's LaGuardia Airport, sources say

EMBED </>More Videos

Fetus found on plane at LaGuardia Airport

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WPVI) --
A fetus was discovered on an American Airlines flight at New York CIty's LaGuardia Airport, sources tell WABC-TV.

After the flight arrived from Charlotte and passengers deplaned Monday night, the cleaning crew made the discovery in the bathroom Tuesday morning, sources say.

The plane was being held at Terminal B while the medical examiner's office responded to the scene.

A spokesperson with American Airlines released the following statement:

"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are working actively with law enforcement on the investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathbabyinvestigationu.s. & worldQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News