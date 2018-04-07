Fight ends in shooting outside 7-Eleven store in Tacony section of Philadelphia

Police are investigating a fight that ended with a shooting at a convenience store in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

It happened at 3 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store at the corner of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street.

Police say a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s got into a fight.

It ended when the younger man shot the older man in the back.

The victim was rushed to Aria - Jefferson Health, Torresdale Campus in stable condition.

There have been no arrests reported.

