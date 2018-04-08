PERSONAL FINANCE

Free tax preparation? You could qualify for these IRS programs

EMBED </>More Videos

If you meet certain guidelines, you could be eligible for free tax preparation from two IRS programs. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

If you meet certain guidelines, you could be eligible for free tax preparation help through two programs offered by the IRS.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to citizens who make $54,000 or less, those with disabilities, the elderly and those with limited English proficiency, while the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program offers free tax help for taxpayers ages 60 and older.

VITA and TCE volunteers will prepare W-2 and many other common forms, but there are restrictions as to what the programs cover. A full list of qualifying forms is available on the IRS' website.

In addition to preparing tax returns, the volunteers are trained in helping taxpayers identify if they qualify for tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child and the Dependent Care Credit.

There are thousands of VITA and TCE sites nationwide, and they are all staffed by IRS-certified volunteers. Those looking to take advantage of the services should be sure to bring all necessary tax forms as well as proof of identity and other relevant documents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeIRStaxesfree stuffsenior citizensu.s. & world
PERSONAL FINANCE
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
91-year-old man wins $1 million Powerball prize
Consumer Reports: IRS tax payment plans
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Teen shot on Easter Sunday remembered
Burlington Co. man charged in wife's stabbing death
15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide
Police: Man kills wife, himself in West Phila. home
West Philly fire under control, woman jumps from building
Trails open for season in Manayunk
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Show More
Fans celebrate Philly sports teams on hot streak
4 injured in Bucks County crash
1 injured in Center City crash
1 critical in Wilmington double shooting
Man, 67, killed in raging fire at Trump Tower
More News