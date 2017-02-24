It's the Final Freebie Friday in February!Reading Terminal Market is hosting something really fun and yummy called Tasting Thursdays.You can find free samples and tastes every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.Saturday, February 25th is the last Saturday to snag a free small Slurpee at 7-Eleven.All you have to do is download their app on your phone and head into your local store.With Spring on the horizon, European Wax Center is helping you get ready for the warmer weather.First-time guests get a complimentary wax, anything from brows to underarms to bikini line.Just bring a valid ID, proving you're a local state resident, and make a reservation.The free wax is open to both men and women.Barnes and Noble does something fun for book lovers called Free Fridays.At the end of each week, B & N Readouts will provide a free eBook to download and read at your convenience.Saturday, February 25th is Try Hockey For Free Day.USA Hockey and over 300 local association programs across the country are hosting free youth hockey events.Kids, ages 4 to 9, can try youth hockey, as part of the NHL's Come Play Hockey Month.Just find the location closest to you and register your child.