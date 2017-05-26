PERSONAL FINANCE

Freebie Friday: concerts, fireworks, amusement park admission, and more!

Here are your freebies being offered this Memorial Day weekend during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 26, 2017. (WPVI)

It's a special Memorial Day weekend edition of Freebie Friday.

FREE ROOFTOP PARTY

Entertainment Cruises has partnered with Delaware River Waterfront Corporation for the First Annual Waterfront Day.
Head to the roof of the docked Spirit of Philadelphia from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28th.
They'll have a live DJ, dance floor, rooftop games, and menu full of free light bites... including a cheesesteak station.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

FREE CONCERT & FIREWORKS
Once you get off the ship, stick around Penn's Landing for a free concert and a big fireworks show.
The US Air Force Band Full Spectrum will be playing at the Great Plaza at 8 p.m on Sunday, May 28th.
A fireworks show will follow the performance around 9:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION FOR MILITARY
On Monday, May 29th, all active-duty military and up to 5 members of their families, can get into more than 2,000 museums across the country for free.
The Blue Star Museum Program includes major attractions like the Barnes Foundation and the National Constitution Center.
The program runs until September 4th.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

FREE NATIONAL PARK ADMISSION FOR MILITARY

Current members of the military, and their dependents, can get into all of America's National Parks with a free annual pass.
The admission pass is good year-round.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

FREE ADMISSION TO DORNEY PARK FOR MILITARY
Allentown's Dorney Park is also offering free admission to those who have served our country during Memorial Day weekend.
All military personnel, including active-duty, retired, and veterans, can get into the park free from Saturday, May 27th to Monday, May 29th.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
