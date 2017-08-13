LOTTERY

Powerball jackpot jumps to $430M after no winner

Powerball jackpot grows to $430M. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 13, 2017. (WPVI)

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $430 million. That's because no one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

Just to be sure, here were the winning numbers: 20-24-26-35-49 Powerball 19.

The next drawing is on Wednesday night.

The identity of the person who won the $393 million Mega Millions jackpot remains unknown.

The ticket was sold at Nick's Barbeque near Chicago.

The store receives $500,000 for selling the ticket.

