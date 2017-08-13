Powerball jackpot jumps to $430M after no winner

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $430 million. That's because no one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.
Just to be sure, here were the winning numbers: 20-24-26-35-49 Powerball 19.
The next drawing is on Wednesday night.
The identity of the person who won the $393 million Mega Millions jackpot remains unknown.
The ticket was sold at Nick's Barbeque near Chicago.
The store receives $500,000 for selling the ticket.
