Powerball jackpot jumps to $430M after no winner

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $430 million. That's because no one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.Just to be sure, here were the winning numbers: 20-24-26-35-49 Powerball 19.The next drawing is on Wednesday night.The identity of the person who won the $393 million Mega Millions jackpot remains unknown.The ticket was sold at Nick's Barbeque near Chicago.The store receives $500,000 for selling the ticket.