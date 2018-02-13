VALENTINE'S DAY

The best (and worst) places to spend Valentine's Day without breaking the bank

Not all Valentine's Day plans are created equal, and the city where you spend it might affect your experience ... and your wallet. Check out WalletHub's list of the 10 best spots to spend the holiday. (Shutterstock)

If you're planning on spending Valentine's Day in San Francisco, San Diego or Las Vegas, you're in luck: These are the top three places to be during the holiday, according to a WalletHub list.

In creating its ranking, WalletHub took affordability into account, including hotel prices in case you're traveling. In addition to budget, the personal finance site looked at availability of typical gifts and activities, as well as the weather forecast for Wednesday.

Here are the top 10:

10. Los Angeles
9. Honolulu
8. Seattle
7. Portland, Oregon
6. New York

5. Chicago
4. Orlando
3. Las Vegas
2. San Diego
1. San Francisco

Of the 100 cities that WalletHub analyzed, the bottom three were Detroit, Newark, New Jersey and Hialeah, Florida.
