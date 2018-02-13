If you're planning on spending Valentine's Day in San Francisco, San Diego or Las Vegas, you're in luck: These are the top three places to be during the holiday, according to a WalletHub list.
In creating its ranking, WalletHub took affordability into account, including hotel prices in case you're traveling. In addition to budget, the personal finance site looked at availability of typical gifts and activities, as well as the weather forecast for Wednesday.
Here are the top 10:
10. Los Angeles
9. Honolulu
8. Seattle
7. Portland, Oregon
6. New York
5. Chicago
4. Orlando
3. Las Vegas
2. San Diego
1. San Francisco
Of the 100 cities that WalletHub analyzed, the bottom three were Detroit, Newark, New Jersey and Hialeah, Florida.
