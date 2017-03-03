Today's Tip and Consumer Extra

Tax season is here and thieves are ready to take advantage, so before you file, read up.
Forbes.com has compiled a list of the four most common scams to watch out for.
Phishing
Scammers use fake email addresses and websites promising big refunds or demanding payment on tax bills. Remember, the IRS will NEVER send an email asking for your personal information.
Phone Scams
Scammers will call you and threaten big fines, even jail time, if you don't pay up.
If you don't have a bill in hand from the IRS and the person over the phone asks for a credit card, rest assured its a phone scam.
Identity Theft
Scam number three can happen at any time and is especially prevalent during tax time.
Someone can steal your name and social security number to file false returns to obtain refunds. Make sure you use strong passwords, use security software and never put personal information on a website that is not secure.
Tax Return Preparation Fraud
If you're having someone else prepare your returns for you, make sure that person is a certified accountant or tax preparer with the proper credentials. Always ask to review your return before signing it, and make sure everything is filled out before you do.
