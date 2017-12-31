PERSONAL FINANCE

These 18 states will raise their minimum wage in 2018

Workers earning minimum wage in these 18 states across the country can expect a raise in 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Workers earning minimum wage in 18 states across the country can expect a raise in 2018.

According to Labor Law Center, the following states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points in the new year:
  • Arizona: $10.50
  • California: $11.00
  • Colorado: $10.20
  • Florida: $8.25
  • Hawaii: $10.10
  • Maine: $10.00
  • Maryland: $10.10
  • Massachusetts: $11.00
  • Michigan: $9.25
  • Minnesota: $9.65
  • Missouri: $7.85
  • Montana: $8.30
  • New Jersey: $8.60
  • New York: $10.40
  • Ohio: $8.30
  • Rhode Island: $10.10
  • Vermont: $10.50
  • Washington: $11.50


Workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states.

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.
