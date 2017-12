Arizona: $10.50

California: $11.00

Colorado: $10.20

Florida: $8.25

Hawaii: $10.10

Maine: $10.00

Maryland: $10.10

Massachusetts: $11.00

Michigan: $9.25

Minnesota: $9.65

Missouri: $7.85

Montana: $8.30

New Jersey: $8.60

New York: $10.40

Ohio: $8.30

Rhode Island: $10.10

Vermont: $10.50

Washington: $11.50

Workers earning minimum wage in 18 states across the country can expect a raise in 2018.According to Labor Law Center , the following states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points in the new year:Workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states.The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.