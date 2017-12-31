According to Labor Law Center, the following states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points in the new year:
- Arizona: $10.50
- California: $11.00
- Colorado: $10.20
- Florida: $8.25
- Hawaii: $10.10
- Maine: $10.00
- Maryland: $10.10
- Massachusetts: $11.00
- Michigan: $9.25
- Minnesota: $9.65
- Missouri: $7.85
- Montana: $8.30
- New Jersey: $8.60
- New York: $10.40
- Ohio: $8.30
- Rhode Island: $10.10
- Vermont: $10.50
- Washington: $11.50
Workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states.
The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.