LOTTERY

Winning Powerball numbers drawn

Check your tickets!

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-30-36-47-62, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4

The top prize for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is $323 million.

For the first time, both the Powerball and Mega Millions games in the U.S. are offering jackpots topping $300 million.

Next chance to win? Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

Online: http://www.powerball.com/

