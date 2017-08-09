Winning Powerball numbers drawn

Check your tickets!
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-30-36-47-62, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4
The top prize for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is $323 million.
For the first time, both the Powerball and Mega Millions games in the U.S. are offering jackpots topping $300 million.
Next chance to win? Friday's Mega Millions drawing.
Online: http://www.powerball.com/
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
financepennsylvania newspowerballn.j. newsdel. news
financepennsylvania newspowerballn.j. newsdel. news