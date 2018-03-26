A fire in Wilmington, Delaware claimed the life of an 11-month-old boy, while also leaving his grandmother, another baby and a teenager in the hospital.Firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 23rd Street.Rescuers learned of three residents who were trapped inside: 59-year-old Fay Hyland; 11-month-old Maurice Williams; and three-week-old Isaac Williams.Firefighters managed to rescue all three from the second floor of the home.Hyland suffered burns to 70% of her body, officials said, and is now in critical condition.Maurice and Isaac Williams were also taken to the hospital, but Maurice later succumbed to his injuries. Isaac Williams is in critical but stable condition, officials said.Meanwhile, authorities say 17-year-old Nashon Hyland jumped from a second-floor bedroom to escape the flames. He is now hospitalized in stable condition.The fire was placed under control by 8:25 p.m.Fire officials say the blaze is under investigation. They also said there is no evidence of any working smoke detectors in the home.------