FIRE

Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

One killed, two injured in Wilmington house fire: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 25, 2018 (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A fire in Wilmington, Delaware claimed the life of an 11-month-old boy, while also leaving his grandmother, another baby and a teenager in the hospital.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 23rd Street.

Rescuers learned of three residents who were trapped inside: 59-year-old Fay Hyland; 11-month-old Maurice Williams; and three-week-old Isaac Williams.

Firefighters managed to rescue all three from the second floor of the home.

Hyland suffered burns to 70% of her body, officials said, and is now in critical condition.

Maurice and Isaac Williams were also taken to the hospital, but Maurice later succumbed to his injuries. Isaac Williams is in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities say 17-year-old Nashon Hyland jumped from a second-floor bedroom to escape the flames. He is now hospitalized in stable condition.

The fire was placed under control by 8:25 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze is under investigation. They also said there is no evidence of any working smoke detectors in the home.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
delaware newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64
1 injured, residents displaced in Camden fire
Fire forces residents to evacuate Germantown apartments
Smoke alarms alert elderly couple to NJ fire
More fire
Top Stories
Wife speaks after man charged in Allentown teen case
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
Camden police: Mother killed, son injured in stabbing
Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
Sixers clinch first playoff berth in six seasons
LIST: PennDOT repairing potholes on more than 60 roads
Aer Lingus arrives in Philadelphia
Show More
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64
AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today
Police: Woman's fmr. boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself
US gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy protection
VA secretary Shulkin visits Delaware amid speculation
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter
Wife speaks after man charged in Allentown teen case
More Video