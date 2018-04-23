Fire closes STEM Academy in Downingtown for the day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3381169" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire closes high school in Downingtown. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 23, 2018.

Classes will not be held at a Chester County high school Monday due to a small fire.The STEM Academy in Downingtown is closed Monday, April 23, 2018.School officials expect students will be able to return to class on Tuesday.They say teachers will interact with students online throughout the day.Firefighters were called to the school at 335 Manor Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.Crews found a small fire in a chemistry lab and quickly got it under control.There is no word on what sparked the fire.------