Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ

BERLIN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Fire has damaged a diner in Berlin, Camden County.

The fire broke out at the diner on South White Horse Pike near East Broad Street around midnight Thursday.


Flames were shooting through the roof of the Country Town Diner when firefighters arrived on scene.

No injuries have been reported.
