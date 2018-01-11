Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ

BERLIN, N.J. (WPVI) --Fire has damaged a diner in Berlin, Camden County.
The fire broke out at the diner on South White Horse Pike near East Broad Street around midnight Thursday.
State Fire Marshall at Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ investigating overnight fire that has left massive hole in roof. @6abc pic.twitter.com/YGZ8Xackjo— Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) January 11, 2018
Flames were shooting through the roof of the Country Town Diner when firefighters arrived on scene.
No injuries have been reported.
