Firefighter hurt battling Dollar Tree blaze in Delaware

A two-alarm fire left one firefighter injured and damaged a store Friday night in New Castle, Delaware.The blaze broke out shortly after 7 p.m. at the Dollar Tree in the Beaverbrook Plaza Shopping Center on South DuPont Highway.It took firefighters more than an hour to bring the fire under control as thick smoke poured from the building.One firefighter suffered minor injuries.So far, there's no word yet on a cause.