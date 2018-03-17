Firefighters battle fire at Yard's Brewery in Spring Garden

Firefighters battle loading dock fire in Spring Garden. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 17, 2018. (WPVI)

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia firefighters responded to a fire early Saturday morning at Yard's Brewery in the city's Spring Garden section.

Fire officials say the fire started just after 4:00 a.m. near the back loading dock of the building at 5th and Callowhill Streets before spreading to the building itself.

The Arson Task Force was on the scene investigating a car, but so far none has been released.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

------
