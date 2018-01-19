Firefighters battle house fire in Frankford section of Philadelphia

House fire in Frankford: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on January 19, 2018.

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a house fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out after 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Pilling Street.

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a house fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on January 19, 2018.



Video from Chopper 6 showed heavy smoke coming from a 2-story twin home.

A Twitter post from the Philadelphia Fire Dept. said about 65 firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze.



Action News is told Peco was shutting off power to homes on the block as crews continued to fight the fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no word what may have sparked the blaze.

